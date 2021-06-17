June 17, 2021
La Liga: Sergio Ramos To Leave Real Madrid After 16 years

Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.

Associated Press (AP) 17 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:56 am
Sergio Ramos failed to agree a new contract offered by Real Madrid and will leave as a free agent.
Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles. (More Football News)

Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”

The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.

He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. (AP)

