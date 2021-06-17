La Liga: Sergio Ramos To Leave Real Madrid After 16 years

Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles. (More Football News)
Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”
The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.
Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.
He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. (AP)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Third Wave Preparation: Delhi Govt To Train 5,000 Youths To Assist Doctors And Nurses
Covid Impact: UK Inflation Hits 2.1%
IND Vs ENG, One-off Test: Indian Women 'Return' After Seven-Year Wait - Preview