La Liga: Sergio Ramos To Leave Real Madrid After 16 years

Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles. (More Football News)



Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”



The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.



Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.



He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. (AP)

