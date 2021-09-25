Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
La Liga: Last-place Alaves Stun Holders Atletico Madrid

Atletico stayed in second place, two points behind Real Madrid, which hosts Villarreal later Saturday.

La Liga: Last-place Alaves Stun Holders Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, left and Luis Suarez argue with the referee as Alaves' goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco and Tachi, right, celebrate during their La Liga match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

La Liga: Last-place Alaves Stun Holders Atletico Madrid
2021-09-25T22:44:27+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 10:44 pm

Last-place Alavés stunned defending champion Atlético Madrid with a 1-0 victory in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Victor Laguardia scored with a header off a corner four minutes into the match, giving Alavés its first points of the season and preventing Atlético from regaining the league lead.

Atlético stayed in second place, two points behind Real Madrid, which hosts Villarreal later Saturday.

Atlético had been unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions this season.

The home victory kept Alavés from equaling its worst-ever start to the league. It had started with six straight losses in 2017-18.

Alavés hadn’t beaten Atlético in the league since 2003, with eight losses and four draws in that span.

The only team left without a point to start the season is Getafe, which visits Real Betis on Sunday.

Football Atletico Madrid La Liga Sports
