June 29, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Juventus Reach Agreement With Barcelona For Arthur

Juventus Reach Agreement With Barcelona For Arthur

Brazil midfielder Arthur will leave Barcelona and join Juventus from next season, with Miralem Pjanic expected to move the opposite way

Omnisport 29 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Juventus Reach Agreement With Barcelona For Arthur
Arthur
Courtesy: Twitter (@FCBarcelona)
Juventus Reach Agreement With Barcelona For Arthur
outlookindia.com
2020-06-29T21:22:50+0530

Arthur has agreed to join Juventus from Barcelona in a deal worth an initial €72million, LaLiga's champions have confirmed. (More Football News)

The Brazil international will conclude the 2019-20 campaign at Camp Nou before moving to Juve from next season. The transfer could be worth a further €10m in variables.

Miralem Pjanic is widely expected to complete a move in the opposite direction after both players were reported to have passed their medicals on Sunday.

Arthur joined Barcelona on a six-year contract in July 2018 for €40m, having impressed in Gremio's 2017 Copa Libertadores triumph

The 23-year-old impressed during his debut campaign, with his smooth passing style suggesting he might serve as a long-term heir to Xavi.

However, 2019-20 has proved trickier for Arthur, with Ernesto Valverde's exit as head coach and Quique Setien's appointment doing little for his prospects. Having played 44 times in all competitions last term, he has managed 28 this time around.

Earlier on Monday, he was named in Barca's squad to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Setien's side have drawn two of their past three games to fall two points behind Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with six games remaining.

Next Story >>

Premier League, EFL And PFA Announce New Scheme To Increase Number Of BAME Coaches

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football FC Barcelona Juventus Football Transfer Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos