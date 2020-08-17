August 17, 2020
Corona
Japanese Tennis Star Kei Nishikori Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kei Nishikori said that he is "feeling well", but remains uncertain about making Flushing Meadows appearance for the US Open

Outlook Web Bureau 17 August 2020
Kei Nishikori
File Photo
Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has tested positive for coronavirus and has pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters.

The US Open runner-up in 2014 said that he is "feeling well", but remains uncertain about making Flushing Meadows appearance.

“This morning while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive,” Nishikori said in a statement. “I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time.

“We were planning to fly to New York tomorrow but will obviously now stay in Florida.”

Nishikori has been staying at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and his isolation would end on 26 August, five days before the US Open begins in New York.

A number of players have withdrawn, including men's defending champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty, from this year's US Open citing COVID-19 pandemic.

Novak Djokovic, men's top-ranked player, has confirmed his participation, while five-time winner Roger Federer will miss as he is recovering from knee surgery.

