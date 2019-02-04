It's A Bad Dream, Says Argentine Footballer Sala's Father After Plane Recovered

﻿
Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on January 21 when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

04 February 2019
Nantes soccer team supporters lay flowers at a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading "Let's keep hope" outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League.
AP Photo
2019-02-04T14:42:39+0530
Wreckage of the ill-fated plane which was carrying Argentine football star Emiliano Sala has been recovered on the English Channel Sunday.

"I can't believe it. It's a bad dream," Horacio Sala said when contacted by Cronica TV at his home in Progreso.

He was the only one to stay behind in Argentina when the family rushed to Nantes, France to try to help with the search.

"I talk to them every day. But since I don't have WhatsApp it's expensive to call them or for them to call me. But anyway, they kept saying days were going by, and that there had been zero words on Emiliano, or on the plane," his father said.

Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on January 21 when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline in France last Wednesday.

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move.

Top footballers were among more than 4,500 contributors to a crowdfunding page that raised over 300,000 euros (USD 343,000) to look for the wreck.

(AFP)

