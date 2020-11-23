ISL Live Streaming, Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC: When And Where To Watch Match 4 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

This is only the second Indian Super League (ISL) season for both Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC. But after their poor debuts last season, both the outfits are looking to put the disappointments behind. And how well they have prepared, that will be known on Monday. (More Football News)

Odisha FC, which replaced Delhi Dynamos FC, in the league finished sixth at the ISL 2019-20 points table with 25 points. They won seven in 18 outings. In contrast, Hyderabad FC, which replaced Pune City, finished at the bottom. They managed to win just two games, lost 12... and conceded 39 goals. Shambolic!

READ: ISL 2020-21 - All You Need To Know

But it's a new dawn. Both the sides have made impressive signings to bolster their respective squads, and also roped in new head coaches -- Stuart Baxter for Odisha FC and Manuel Marquez Roca for Hyderabad FC. Now, it's important for either side to start the new season on a good note.

Last season, Odisha FC completed a double over Hyderabad FC -- 1-2 away and 3-2 in the return leg.

Season recap:

In the season opener, 'defending champions' ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 with Roy Krishna scoring the lone goal, then NorthEast United got the better of 10-man Mumbai City. In the third match, title contenders and last season's semi-finalists FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played a 2-2 draw with Igor Angulo scoring a brace for the Gaurs to complete a brilliant comeback.

With that, here's all you need to know about the Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC match -- live streaming, TV listing, likely XIs and squads:

Match: Fourth match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, between Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC.

Date: November 23 (Monday), 2020

Time: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Bambolim Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world.

Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Likely playing XIs:

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Kamalpreet Singh; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Marcelinho, Nandhakumar Sekar; Manuel Onwu.

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Pal; Nikhil Poojari, Adil Khan, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar; Luis Sastre, Mohmmed Yasir; Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese; Aridane Santana.

Squads:

Odisha FC: Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan; Defenders - Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher; Midfielders - Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala

Sailung; Forwards - Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Premjit Laishram.

Head coach - Stuart Baxter (England)

Hyderabad FC: Goalkeepers - Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua

Jongte; Defenders - Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai; Midfielders - Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes; Forwards - Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco,

Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

Head coach - Manuel Marquez Roca (Spain)

