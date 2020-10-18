IPL 2020, SRH Vs KKR: Watch Lockie Ferguson's Sensational Super Over - VIDEO

Kiwi Lockie Lockie Ferguson produced one of the most incredible bowling performances to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday.

Ferguson proved to be the "Knight in Shining Armour" with his storehouse of variation as he dismissed David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over, leaving KKR with only a three run-target to chase.

This was after David Warner's unbeaten 47 and 18 runs off the final Andre Russell over saw Sunrisers level the scores at 163 with KKR in the stipulated 20 overs.

Ferguson was magnificent during the regulation 20 overs also as his 3/15 in 4 overs had SRH in all sorts of trouble. He bowled a first spell in which he dismissed Kane Williamson with a short ball, got rid of Priyam Garg with a slower one and saw the back of Manish Pandey with a yorker .

His five wickets in the game got KKR the much-needed two points to take their tally to 10 while Sunrisers stay put on 6 points and are in serious danger of missing the play-offs.

