IPL 2020, DC Vs KXIP: U-19 World Cup Star Ravi Bishnoi Makes Indian Premier League Debut

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday handed an Indian Premier League (IPL) debut to India's U-19 World Cup star Ravi Bishnoi. KXIP take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of IPL 2020 in Dubai, UAE.

Bishnoi is a right-arm leg spinner. And the 20-year-old will be an exciting watch when some of the world's biggest stars meet in the IPL 2020. He topped the wicket-taking chart by claiming 17 in six matches with a miserly average of 10.64.

However, Chris Gayle and India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane did not make it to the playing XI of KXIP and DC respectively.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Here are the playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron

Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit

Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

