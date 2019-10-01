Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction To Take Place In December

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction To Take Place In December

The IPL auction for the 2020 season will be held on December 19, 2019 in Kolkata. According to a report, all eight franchises were informed on Monday (September 30) that the trading window would close on November 14.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction To Take Place In December
Mumbai Indians are the defending IPL champions.
AP
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction To Take Place In December
outlookindia.com
2019-10-01T09:51:36+0530

The auction for next year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on December 19 in Kolkata. It is for the first time that the BCCI has decided to conduct the auctions at a new venue, going away from the tradition of holding it in Bengaluru. (CRICKET NEWS

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, this year's auction is the last small one before franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021.

In 2018, the last big auction took place in January when franchises were allowed to retain five players before building new squads.

ALSO READ: No Question Mark Over Virat Kohli's Captaincy - RCB Team Director Mike Hesson

The trading window for all the eight franchises will close on November 14.

For the upcoming edition, all the franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams. However, every franchise will also have an additional budget of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

According to the report, Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance of Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 7.15 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 6.05 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 5.3 crore), Kings XI Punjab (Rs 3.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 3.2 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 3.05 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 1.8 crore).

(IANS)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Cricket - IPL Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals SunRisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
Next Story : AB De Villiers Signs With Brisbane Heat For Big Bash League 2019-20
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement