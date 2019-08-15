Brendon McCullum Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Head Coach

﻿
Brendon McCullum, who retired from international cricket in 2016, had two stints as a player with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, between 2008 and 2010 and then again for the 2012-13 seasons.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 August 2019
Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2020.
2019-08-15T17:07:47+0530

Kolkata Knight Riders appointed the recently retired Brendon McCullum as their new head coach for the next edition of Indian Premier League in 2020. (CRICKET NEWS

McCullum has been very closely associated with the KKR as a player first from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2012-2013 and was part of the IPL winning squad in 2012.

He was also part of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad in the CPL, from 2016-2018, during which TKR won back-to-back championships in 2017 & 2018.

“It’s a great honour to take on this responsibility. The Kolkata Knight Rider franchises in IPL and CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket. We have fantastic squads in both KKR & TKR and I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the successes both franchises have enjoyed."

KKR CEO Venky Mysore said, “Brendon has been an integral part of the Knight Riders family for a long time. His leadership qualities, honesty, positive & aggressive style, combined with his natural ability to bring the best out of the teams he has been part of makes him ideally suited to lead KKR & TKR as a Head Coach."

(PTI)

