Former India Cricket Team Physio Patrick Farhart Joins IPL Side Delhi Capitals

Patrick Farhart had exited from India's setup after the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Joining IPL side Delhi Capitals, he worked with similar sides in the past too; Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
Patrick Farhart worked with India for four years.
Former India national cricket team physio Patrick Farhart has joined Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals on a three-year contract. He will be the capital club's head physio.

The Australian had exited from India's setup after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where the Men in Blue faced a semifinal exit at the hands of New Zealand. Farhart has also previously worked with Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the past.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup: India's Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart Bids Farewell After Semifinal Defeat Against New Zealand

He worked with India for four years.

"I am delighted to be working in the Indian Premier League again. Delhi Capitals is a team that has made some very positive changes in its setup over the last couple of years, and the result is there to see in the side's third place finish in the 2019 season," said Farhart, in a statement.

Delhi Capitals tweeted, "We are delighted to welcome Patrick Farhart to the #DC family! Patrick, former physio of Indian Men’s national team, joins us as ‘Head Physio’."

(PTI Inputs)

