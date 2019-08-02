Former India Cricket Team Physio Patrick Farhart Joins IPL Side Delhi Capitals

Former India national cricket team physio Patrick Farhart has joined Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals on a three-year contract. He will be the capital club's head physio.

The Australian had exited from India's setup after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where the Men in Blue faced a semifinal exit at the hands of New Zealand. Farhart has also previously worked with Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the past.

He worked with India for four years.

"I am delighted to be working in the Indian Premier League again. Delhi Capitals is a team that has made some very positive changes in its setup over the last couple of years, and the result is there to see in the side's third place finish in the 2019 season," said Farhart, in a statement.

