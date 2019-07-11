Cricket World Cup: India's Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart Bids Farewell After Semifinal Defeat Against New Zealand

Team India's physiotherapist Patrick Farhart bid farewell to the national team via Twitter after their Cricket World Cup semifinal defeat at the hands of New Zealand, on July 10 at Old Trafford.

He had joined the team in 2015.

He tweeted, "Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future".

The Men in Blue bowlers kept Kane Williamson's side at bay, who finished at 239-8 in 50 overs. In a similar way, the Black Caps were excellent while bowling and fielding against Virat Kohli's side. The first three Indian batsmen went out for a run each; KL Rahul (Matt Henry), Rohit Sharma (Henry), Virat Kohli (Trent Boult).

India lost by 18 runs, ending at 221-10 in 49.3 overs.