﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Brendon McCullum, Former New Zealand Skipper, To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket

Brendon McCullum, Former New Zealand Skipper, To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket

Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, has called time on his cricket career four years after his international retirement. The ongoing Global T20 Canada will be his last.

Omnisport 06 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Brendon McCullum, Former New Zealand Skipper, To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket
Brendon McCullum played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is for New Zealand.
Twitter
Brendon McCullum, Former New Zealand Skipper, To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket
outlookindia.com
2019-08-06T09:51:13+0530

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has confirmed he will retire from cricket after the Global T20 Canada. (CRICKET NEWS

McCullum has not played international cricket since February 2016 having scored over 6,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs, and he has been in demand on the T20 circuit ever since.

ALSO READ: Dale Steyn, South Africa Pacer, Retires From Test Cricket

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from the Big Bash League in February and was due to take part in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam with the Glasgow Giants when that tournament begins later this month.

However, McCullum has confirmed he is bowing out after the ongoing tournament in Canada, where he is representing the Toronto Nationals.

"As much as I am proud of what I've achieved in my 20-year professional career - more than I ever could have dreamed of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months," McCullum explained in a post on Twitter.

"My style of cricket has always been full noise, full throttle. From Culling Park to Lord's and everything in between, there has been some wonderful memories.

"Unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great."

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Brendon McCullum Auckland New Zealand national cricket team Global T20 Canada Cricket Sports
Next Story : Opinion: Scrapping Article 370 Is Nothing But Road To Self-Destruction For India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters