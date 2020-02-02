India Vs Pakistan Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC U-19 World Cup Super League Semi-Final Match

Bitter rivals, India and Pakistan, will once again meet in another high-stakes match with the winners getting a crack at the Youth World Cup title. Yes, the first semi-final is the biggest match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. (More Cricket News)

What happened so far?

India became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after defeating Australia in a low-scoring affair. India defended 233/9 to win the match by 74 runs, with Kartik Tyagi claiming four wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, were the last team to make the last four. They beat

Afghanistan in their quarter-final match by six wickets in another low-scoring match.

Defending champions India are the most successful side in the tournament, winning the title a record four times. Pakistan have been crowned champions twice. They defeated India by 38 runs in the 2006 final in Colombo.

India topped Group A, winning all their matches -- against Sri Lanka (by 90 runs), Japan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by 44 runs, DLS). Pakistan finished second behind Bangladesh in Group C. They won two -- against Scotland (by seven wickets) and Zimbabwe (by 38 runs), but rain spoilt their league match against Bangladesh.

In the second semi-final, New Zealand will face Bangladesh two days later (February 6) at the same venue.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Pakistan match:

Match: India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Super League Semi-Final 1

Date: February 4 (Tuesday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT, 10:00 AM Local)

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

TV Channels Guide: India - Star Sports (3/HD); UK - Sky Sports; South Africa - SuperSport; New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; Australia - Fox Sports; Pakistan - PTV Sports; Bangladesh - Gazi TV (GTV), Star Sports; Sri Lanka - SLRC (Channel Eye), Star Sports; Afghanistan - Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA); USA - Willow TV; UAE - E-Vision; Canada - Willow TV Canada; Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean; Asia Pacific - Digicel; Hong Kong - Star Cricket.

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Willow TV, SuperSport, Now TV, Sky Go, Foxtel Sports, OSN Play, Wavo, ESPN, Foxtel NOW, Fan Pass

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah (replaced by Mohammad Wasim), Mohammad Shehzad.