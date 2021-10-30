Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
India Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: Where To See IND Vs NZ - Full Details

Both India and New Zealand have lost against Pakistan in their respective T20 World Cup Super 12 openers. Get here details of live streaming of IND vs NZ.

Mentor MS Dhoni and skipper Virat Kohli during a training session. It's India vs New Zealand on Sunday evening and both teams face a must-win situation. Watch live streaming of T20 World Cup - details here. | Photo: AP

2021-10-30T20:53:09+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 8:53 pm

Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, India would be eager to bring their campaign back on track when Virat Kohli’s men face New Zealand in a ‘do-or-die’ T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game in Dubai on Sunday. See India vs New Zealand live on TV and live streaming on digital devices.

Preview | Stats Preview | Cricket News

For the record, New Zealand too have lost to Pakistan in their opening encounter and this virtual quarterfinal will start at 7.30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 31) evening.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games and the likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will have to deal with this duo carefully if the Men in Blue are to stay in the race for semifinals.

Pakistan, with a hattrick of wins, have almost sealed their place in the last four.  

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand will be telecast in the Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.30 PM IST.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were the only bright spots against Pakistan and will aim to continue the momentum.

However, India’s main concern will be the forms of half-fit Hardik Pandya and an out-of-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on whom the team management has heavily invested on.

While Hardik Pandya is no more the potent all-rounder he was before his back injury, Bhuvneshwar’s pace has been ineffective in the past two seasons. Shardul Thakur, who was included in the side in place of Axar Patel at the last moment, could replace Pandya.

“He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who's in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team,” Kohli said on the pre-match press conference. Pandya is also available for selection.

In the bowling department, Mohammad Shami, who was heavily trolled after his performance against Pakistan, will be more than eager to shut his critics. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also need to be back among wickets.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson is still not hundred per cent fit and Martin Guptill also had a foot injury. Devon Conway might get a look in. With the dew playing a major role in the evenings, toss is indeed playing a very crucial role in the outcome of night matches.

Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur Devon Conway Martin Guptill Sports Cricket T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 India national cricket team India vs New Zealand New Zealand national cricket team
