Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND v PAK: Virender Sehwag Condemns Online Attack On Mohammad Shami

One of India's best bowlers in recent times, Mohammed Shami conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter in Dubai.

IND v PAK: Virender Sehwag Condemns Online Attack On Mohammad Shami
India's Mohammed Shami reacts after he was hit by three consecutive boundaries against Pakistan during their T20 World Cup 2021 match on Sunday. | AP

Trending

IND v PAK: Virender Sehwag Condemns Online Attack On Mohammad Shami
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T16:16:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 4:16 pm

Former opener Virender Sehwag on Monday extended his support to India pacer Mohammad Shami who was subjected to a fierce online attack after the country’s cricket team lost to Pakistan for the first time in World Cup history.

IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS

India lost their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 opener by 10 wickets on Sunday. Shami was the most expensive bowler for India on the night, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

“The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa,” tweeted former India opener Sehwag.

Shami has been one of India’s best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years. The trollers on social media linked his ordinary performance on Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

PTI Mohammed Shami Virender Sehwag Dubai Cricket Pakistan national cricket team India national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

'Will You Drop Rohit Sharma?', Virat Kohli Laughs Off Saying 'It's A Very Brave Question'

'Will You Drop Rohit Sharma?', Virat Kohli Laughs Off Saying 'It's A Very Brave Question'

AFG vs SCO, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan 'Favourites' Vs Scotland

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Sachin Kumar, Sanjeet Get First-Round Byes

Paras Mhambrey Applies For India Men's Team Bowling Coach's Job

SL Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

SA Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Good Batting Display On Agenda As West Indies Face South Africa

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Seek Revenge Against New Zealand

Ben Stokes Added To England's Ashes Squad Against Australia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL: Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Final Bidders For New Teams

IPL: Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Final Bidders For New Teams

IND v PAK T20 World Cup Impact: Students Clash In Punjab, Fans Party In Karachi After Pakistan's Big Win Vs India

IND v PAK T20 World Cup Impact: Students Clash In Punjab, Fans Party In Karachi After Pakistan's Big Win Vs India

Why India Lost Vs Pakistan In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Explained

Why India Lost Vs Pakistan In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Explained

T20 World Cup: Match Against India Is Over, Focus On Next Game, Babar Azam Tells Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Match Against India Is Over, Focus On Next Game, Babar Azam Tells Pakistan

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Outlook Web Desk / In his affidavit submitted to the court, Sameer Wankhede refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a 'lurking threat of arrest'.

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Priyam Shukla / Hardly 250 people belonging to 60 to 70 families remain in Karbong tribe. Their population is getting reduced fast due to intertribal marriage, poverty and lack of proper education.

Advertisement