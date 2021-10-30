IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Have Perfect Record Against India In T20 World Cup - Stats Preview

Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
India face New Zealand in a must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match on Sunday. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

India have won their last five T20I meetings against New Zealand but it's 2-0 in T20 World Cup in favour of the Kiwis. | File Photo

2021-10-30T17:29:23+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 5:29 pm

After losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener, India take on New Zealand in their second Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, UAE on Sunday ( October 31). Kiwis also lost to Pakistan in their opening match. 

A win on Sunday might not guarantee either team a place in the semi-final but a defeat might severely hamper their chances of making it to the last 4.

READ: Here's What India Need To Do Against New Zealand

India have won six, lost eight and tied two in 16 Twenty 20 Internationals played against New
Zealand. They have won both tied matches against Kiwis in Super Over, at Hamilton, on January 29, 2020 and at Wellington, two days later.

New Zealand have never lost to India in a T20 World Cup. After the 2003 World Cup,
the Indian team has not been able to beat New Zealand in any ICC tournament so far.

In the year 2007, India had to face defeat against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. After this, the Indian team was also defeated in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Apart from this, in the year 2019, a match between the two teams in the 50-overs World Cup was inconclusive, while India were defeated by 18 runs in the semi-finals of the same tournament.

The Men in Blue have won three and tied two in the last five matches played against Kiwis.

The last meeting between these two sides happened in the final match of the five-match series at Mount Maunganui on February 2, 2020 and India cruised to a seven-run win in the game.

INDIA-NEW ZEALAND IN T20 INTERNATIONALS  - SUMMARY OF RESULTS

(Venue - Played - IND Won - NZ Won - Tied)

In India: 5 - 2 - 3 - 0;
In New Zealand: 10 - 4 - 4 - 2;
In South Africa: 1 - 0 - 1 - 0;
Total: 16 - 6 - 8 - 2

In World Cup: 2 - 0 - 2 - 0;
India won the last five matches, including two tied matches (in Super Over).

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 208/6 in 20 at Hamilton on 10-02-2019;
New Zealand: 219/6 in 20 overs at Wellington on 06-02-2019.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 79 all out in 18.1 overs at Nagpur on 15-03-2016;
New Zealand: 126/7 in 20 overs at Nagpur on 15-03-2016.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 80 by Rohit Sharma at Delhi on 01-11- 2017; 80 by Shikhar Dhawan at Delhi on 01-11- 2017;
New Zealand: 109 not out by Colin Munro at Rajkot on 04-11-2017.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

India: 3/12 by Jasprit Bumrah at Mount Maunganui on 02-02-2020;
New Zealand: 4/11 by Mitchell Santner at Nagpur on 15-03-2016.

