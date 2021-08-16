India Olympic Contingent Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Breakfast

August 16, 2021
Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with a haul of seven medals, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in track and field.

India's Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra interacts with PM Narendra Modi during breakfast at his residence.
Courtesy: PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted the Olympic-returned Indian athletes for breakfast at his residence, a day after lauding their memorable performance at the Tokyo Games from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (More Sports News)

Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with a haul of seven medals, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in track and field. It was the country's best ever show at the Olympics.

Modi, who had applauded the Indian athletes' tremendous show during the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Sunday, was seen talking to Chopra and bronze medallist PV Sindhu, who become only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals.



The shuttler had also brought with her the silver medal she had won at Rio five years ago.

The members of the India men's hockey team that won a bronze after 41  also chatted with the PM, who was seen examining a hockey stick.

Also, present was the wrestling contingent, which returned from the Olympics with two medals. Ravi Dahiya won a silver and Bajrang Punia a bronze medal.

Vinesh Phogat who has been suspended by the WFI for indiscipline was also present along with young Anshu Malik, Seema Bisla and coach Jagmander Singh.

The other medallist included weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who opened India's account at the Games on the first day competitions with a silver medal and bronze winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

The women's hockey team that exceeded all expectation by reaching its maiden Olympic semifinal was also present alongside the boxing, shooting and athletics contingents.

