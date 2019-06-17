Hours after scoring a majestic century to help India beat Pakistan in their group match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, vice-captain Rohit Sharma showed his funny side while interacting with journalists.

Highlights | Report | Scorecard | Points Table

India defeated Pakistan by 89-runs, with Rohit winning the man of the match award for his 140 off 113 balls. And rightfully he was there at the post-match media interaction for India. During the interaction, a Pakistani journalist started by saying that Pakistan are in a crisis, then asked Rohit, "What would you suggest to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?"

Also Read: Rohit Becomes First Indian To Score Back-To-Back Centuries Against Pakistan

Here’s the answer:

Reporter: "What would you suggest to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?"



Rohit Sharma: "If I ever become the coach for Pakistan, I will tell them"#INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/brrETRKGiu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 17, 2019

“Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to main bataunga, abhi kya bataunga (If I become the coach of Pakistan, I can tell. What will I say now),” replied Rohit to the laugher of the journalist.

Rohit, who has two centuries in this World Cup, became the first Indian batsman to score back-to-back tons against Pakistan in ODIs.

In the last outing against Pakistan in Dubai at Asia Cup 2018, the right-handed batsman hit an unbeaten 111.