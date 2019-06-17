﻿
IND Vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma Trolls Pakistani Journalist In Hilarious Manner – WATCH

In the marquee match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India defeated Pakistan by 89-runs with Rohit Sharma winning the man of the match award for his 140 off 113 balls

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2019
Rohit Sharma at his hilarious best!
Screengrab: ICC
Hours after scoring a majestic century to help India beat Pakistan in their group match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, vice-captain Rohit Sharma showed his funny side while interacting with journalists.

Highlights | Report | Scorecard | Points Table

India defeated Pakistan by 89-runs, with Rohit winning the man of the match award for his 140 off 113 balls. And rightfully he was there at the post-match media interaction for India. During the interaction, a Pakistani journalist started by saying that Pakistan are in a crisis, then asked Rohit, "What would you suggest to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?"

Also Read: Rohit Becomes First Indian To Score Back-To-Back Centuries Against Pakistan

Here’s the answer:

“Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to main bataunga, abhi kya bataunga (If I become the coach of Pakistan, I can tell. What will I say now),” replied Rohit to the laugher of the journalist.

Rohit, who has two centuries in this World Cup, became the first Indian batsman to score back-to-back tons against Pakistan in ODIs.

In the last outing against Pakistan in Dubai at Asia Cup 2018, the right-handed batsman hit an unbeaten 111. 

Rohit Sharma Old Trafford, Manchester India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket

