New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage

India made one change in their playing eleven, replacing Kuldeep Yadav with Yuzvendra Chahal. A fit-again Lockie Ferguson replaced Tim Southee in the New Zealand line-up.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.