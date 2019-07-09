﻿
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
The group meeting between India and New Zealand of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was washed out.
2019-07-09T15:16:41+0530

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

India made one change in their playing eleven, replacing Kuldeep Yadav with Yuzvendra Chahal. A fit-again Lockie Ferguson replaced Tim Southee in the New Zealand line-up.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

