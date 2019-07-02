Rohit Sharma continued his dream run with a record-equalling fourth century but the Indian innings once again lacked the final flourish, managing a par score of 314 for nine against Bangladesh in their penultimate ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 league match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (35 off 33 balls) once again failed to get going as India managed only 63 runs in the last 10 overs after Rohit's 26th ODI century and Rishabh Pant's (48 off 40 balls) flamboyance had taken India to 251 for 4.

Dhoni looked ill at ease against Mustafizur Rahaman's (5/59 in 10 overs) brilliant variations and Shakib Al Hasan's (1/41 in 10 overs) accuracy. The former India skipper refused two singles in the final over and was out off the third delivery as India lost momentum towards end of the innings.

Rohit's (104 off 92 balls) love affair with Bangladesh continued as he had also scored his first World Cup ton in the previous edition in Australia and another century in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final at this very Edgbaston ground.

There were no marks for guessing that Virat Kohli would have opted to bat and Rohit along with K L Rahul (77 off 92 balls) added 180 for the opening wicket to set the platform.

En route his ton, that had seven fours and five sixes, Rohit also equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of four tons in a single edition of the World Cup, having already registered scores of 122 not out (vs South Africa), 140 (vs Pakistan) and 102 (vs England) in earlier games.

Mashrafe Mortaza started the proceedings but pulled himself out after solitary over as Rohit hit first of his five sixes – a pull-shot on the shorter side.

Rohit enjoyed a reprieve on a personal score of 9 when Tamim Iqbal, at deep mid-wicket, dropped a sitter off Mustafizur.

However, the two sixes that will stay in his memory for a long time was cover-driven six over extra cover off Mohammed Saifuddin and a straight six off Mustafizur. He also pulled off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain and Shakib for two more sixes.

Skipper Kohli (26, 27 balls) after five successive half-centuries missed out on one more big score while Pant looked good playing some audacious shots.

Even as Hardik Pandya missed out after being deceived by an off-cutter from Mustafizur after he had accounted for Kohli, Pant took it upon himself, hitting Saifuddin for three successive boundaries in the 40th over.

Just when it looked that Pant will launch a brutal final assault, his mistimed slog sweep went straight to Mosaddek at deep backward square, who somehow managed to hold on to the catch after an initial fumble.

Dhoni showed more intent but again struggled to hit the big shots in the end overs.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman