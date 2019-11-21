IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: India Release Ominous-Looking Video Ahead Of Historic Eden Gardens Match - WATCH

On the eve of India's first-ever Day-Night Test match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) releases a video preview. India finally will join the 'pink' bandwagon when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test at the iconic Eden Gardens, starting Friday.

The video, featuring BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, skipper Virat Kohli and hosts of Indian stars, has a recurrent theme, asking "Are you ready?"

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI via Star Sports:

"We are ready for the Pink Ball Test, are you?," Kohli and Rohit Sharma asked.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav also echoed the same.

On the other hand, Ganguly said his hometown is geared up for the historic day as not only the stadium but also the various places in the city has been decorated in pink colour to make the occasion worth remembering.

"We have left no stone unturned to get this Test match going. You can see on the Ganga a boat which takes people on the ferry has been lit pink and we have the massive pink ballon over the stadium and I believe it is going to be fantastic day. You see in the evening a lot of parks, buildings and the areas around the Eden Gardens going pink," Ganguly added.

India wrapped up the first Test at Indore inside three days to register an innings and 130-ruin win. Now, with Indian stars coming out with ominous-sounding "Are you ready" challenge, the visitors will face another massive test in Kolkata, irrespective of the changes in the playing condition.

It took India a new BCCI regime under maverick former captain Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge, a good seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the format to revive interest in Tests.

Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to agree to a Day-Night Test just a few days before their team was to land in India.

So far, 11 Day-Night Tests have been played worldwide since Australia set the ball rolling against their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand four years ago in Adelaide.

Australia had proposed a Day-Night Test at the same venue against India last year but the wary tourists didn't agree to the proposal.