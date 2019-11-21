Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Bangldesh: Virat Kohli Against 'Day-Night' Overkill, Says Test Cricket Is Not Just About Entertainment

India Vs Bangldesh: Virat Kohli Against 'Day-Night' Overkill, Says Test Cricket Is Not Just About Entertainment

India are the last major Test-playing side to play a 'Pink Test' as they embark on a new journey against Bangladesh from Friday, and the captain Virat Kohli didn't hide his apprehensions making it clear that "loving Test cricket" should be a choice and not compulsion

PTI 21 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India Vs Bangldesh: Virat Kohli Against 'Day-Night' Overkill, Says Test Cricket Is Not Just About Entertainment
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli speaks at a press conference ahead of their second cricket test match against Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The second and final game in the series is scheduled to be played in Kolkata starting Nov. 22.
AP Photo
India Vs Bangldesh: Virat Kohli Against 'Day-Night' Overkill, Says Test Cricket Is Not Just About Entertainment
outlookindia.com
2019-11-21T17:25:50+0530

Day-Night Test can be a "one-off thing but not a regular scenario," India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday, asserting that beauty of facing a red cherry on a nervy morning shouldn't be compromised for entertainment's sake. (More Cricket News)

India is the last major Test-playing nation to play a 'Pink Test' as they embark on a new journey against Bangladesh from Friday.

But the Indian captain didn't hide his apprehensions making it clear that "loving Test cricket" should be a choice and not compulsion.

Read: What Happened In 11 Previous Day-Night Test Matches?

"I think this can be a one-off thing but it should not be a regular scenario. In my opinion, this should not become the only way Test cricket is played. Because then you are losing out on that nervousness of the first session in the morning," Kohli made his stand clear on what he thinks about the latest move.

There is something pristine about Test cricket and the skipper in no way wants the on-field trials and tribulations faced in white flannels to be compromised one bit.

"You can bring excitement into Test cricket but you can't purely make Test cricket based on just entertaining people. Entertainment of Test cricket lies in the fact that a batsman is trying to survive a session and the bowler is trying to set up a batsman (to get him) out. If people don't respond to that, too bad," Kohli said.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test - Preview

Kohli believes that loving Test cricket is an organic feeling and not something compulsory.

"If I don't like Test cricket, you can't push me into liking it. If someone gets excitement or boost from watching the battle between bat and ball and great session of Test cricket, in my opinion, those are the people that should come and watch Test cricket because they understand what's going on."

India's last series against South Africa witnessed a less than encouraging turn-out and the result was this D/N Test as Sourav Ganguly took the initiative up front after becoming the Board president.

"Yes, it's great to create more buzz around Test cricket. The first four days here are sold-out, which is amazing for Test cricket."

"Imagine the boost our bowlers have standing at the mark with some 80,000 (67,000) fans cheering for him. I am expecting very exciting cricket in the first hour because the energy level will be very high. I am sure the fans would enjoy it. It's a landmark Test and we are lucky to be the first Indian team playing it. It's a great honour," he concluded.

Kohli also advocated former India captain and NCA Director Rahul Dravid's idea of having a proper calendar to revive Tests.

"It would bring a lot more system and a lot more sync into people planning their calendars as well. It can't be random. If you have centres which are marked an if you have Test calendars, which are marked, people will have a better system as to how we can plan to get into those Tests.

"People are not just going to leave work and come to a Test match if they don't know what's going on. They can plan things. I think this can be a one-off thing, it should not be a regular scenario," he maintained.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Virat Kohli Eden Gardens, Kolkata Cricket India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test Bangladesh national cricket team Sports
Next Story : IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India, Bangladesh Finally Join Pink Parade - Here's What Happened In 11 Previous Day-Night Matches
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement