IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India, Bangladesh Finally Join Pink Parade - Here's What Happened In 11 Previous Day-Night Matches

Seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave it a go-ahead to revive interest in the traditional format, India and Bangladesh will finally play their maiden Day-Night Test at the Edens Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Here is a look at the 11 previous Day-Night Tests that have happened so far:

1. Australia vs New Zealand at Adelaide Oval (27 Nov–1 Dec 2015).

Result: Australia won by 3 wickets

2. Pakistan vs West Indies at Dubai International Stadium (13–17 Oct 2016)

Result: Pakistan won by 56 runs

3. Australia vs South Africa at Adelaide Oval (24–28 Nov 2016)

Result: Australia won by 7 wickets

4. Australia vs Pakistan at The Gabba, Brisbane (15–19 Dec 2016)

Result: Australia won by 39 runs

5. England vs West Indies at Edgbaston Cricket Ground (17–21 Aug 2017)

Result: England won by an innings and 209 runs

6. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium (6–10 Oct 2017)

Result: Sri Lanka won by 68 runs

7. Australia vs England at Adelaide Oval (2–6 Dec 2017)

Result: Australia won by 120 runs

8. South Africa vs Zimbabwe at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth (26–29 Dec 2017)

Result: South Africa won by an innings and 120 runs

9. New Zealand vs England at Eden Park, Auckland (22–26 Mar 2018)

Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 49 runs

10. West Indies vs Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown (23–27 Jun 2018)

Result: Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

11. Australia vs Sri Lanka at The Gabba, Brisbane (24–28 Jan 2019)

Result: Australia won by an innings and 40 runs.

All 11 matches so far have produced results with only two matches ending with visitors as winners. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan and West Indies as visitors at Dubai and Bridgetown respectively.