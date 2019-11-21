Live Streaming Of India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: Where To See Live Cricket Action

Four years after day-night Test cricket debuted in Adelaide, India will be playing their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh starting at Kolkata's Eden Gardens from Friday. This will be the second Test of the two-match series. India won the first Test in Indore. Live streaming of the day-night Test will be available on digital platforms. Match starts at 1 PM Indian Standard Time. (More Cricket News)

Live streaming of the match can be seen in Hotstar. You will have to download the Hotstar App on your mobile phone and then subscribe to watch live action.

Live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh day-night Test will also be available on Star Sports network.

The idea of the first day-night Test came from the new Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly. Test cricket has been losing its attraction and Ganguly thinks Day-Night matches will allow fans to watch games after office hours.

"It didn't take Virat Kohli two minutes to agree that we must start playing pink-ball Test to attract spectators to Test matches," Ganguly told the Outlook. Tickets for the first four days of the Eden Gardens Test have been sold out, said Ganguly.

Pink ball Tests usually favours the fast bowlers. Statistics show that pacers have bowled twice as many overs and picked up thrice as many wickets than the spinners in pink-ball games.

Given these conditions, India have their bases covered. In Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami, India have a very experienced pace duo. The odds will be heavily stacked against the Bangladeshi batsmen who could not prevent an innings defeat in the Indore Test, which was a day affair.