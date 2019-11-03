Poshan
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: There's Risk Due To Dangerous Level Of Delhi Air Pollution - Worried Fans React

IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: There's Risk Due To Dangerous Level Of Delhi Air Pollution - Worried Fans React

The air pollution in Delhi continued to be above dangerous level, but both Indian and Bangladesh cricket teams agreed to play the first T20I match, and fans have their reactions heard

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2019
Arun Jaitly Stadium in Delhi ahead of India vs Bangladesh match on November 3, 2019.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
Despite dangerous air pollution engulfing Delhi, passionate fans want the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead on Sunday. And it will be so. But fans agree to the fact that there is a risk for both players and the spectators.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

"The match should take place and India should win. There is a risk but the match should take place and India will win," Love Kush, a cricket fan, told ANI.

Another fan Shudhanshu said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should have been prepared for such a situation.

"The match should take place but the government should have taken measures six months before, which they did not. There is a breathing problem," said Shudhanshu.

Bangladesh's cricket team on Saturday was seen practising at the Arun Jaitley Stadium wearing masks due to pollution in the national capital.

Akash Tyagi, an ardent fan, stressed that a wrong message gets out when international players play with masks. He said the cricket governing body should have not taken this decision of organising the match when the situation is not appropriate for both players as well as spectators.

"The match should take place but the BCCI should have visualised the problem regarding pollution. Now that tickets are sold, the match should take place. There is risk for everyone," he said.

And here are others:

The light rain on Saturday evening has made the situation worse for the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials as the smog has gone from bad to worse in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)

