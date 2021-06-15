Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday, shared a message from his hospital bed on Tuesday.

Eriksen said he was fine and still has some examinations to go through, but he is feeling okay.

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark, Best,” Eriksen wrote in an instagram post.

Denmark's team doctor on Sunday had revealed that Eriksen's heart had stopped and that ‘he was gone’ before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship.

Eriksen collapsed was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.

Yesterday he spoke to his Denmark teammates from the hospital for the first time following his collapse.

"He told us to look forward, and to look forward to the game on Thursday," Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said Monday. "That meant a lot. ... It gave me a form of energy.”

Hojbjerg was one of three Denmark players — along with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and forward Martin Braithwaite — to talk to the media about Eriksen's collapse.

The 29-year-old Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest. The Inter Milan midfielder remained in a Copenhagen hospital on Monday in stable condition. (with inputs from Agencies)

