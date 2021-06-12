Euro 2020: Denmark Captain Christian Eriksen 'Awake' In Hospital After Pitch Collapse

June 12, 2021
Eriksen collapsed during the Euro match against Finland. He was treated for 10 minutes on the pitch before being taken to hospital

Associated Press (AP) 12 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:52 pm
Denmark players run to Denmark's Christian Eriksen fallen on the ground during the Euro 2020 championship Group B match against Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool
2021-06-12T23:52:53+05:30

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital Saturday after collapsing on the field during a match at the European Championship. (More Football News)

The governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet," the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

He was treated for about 10 minutes after collapsing. He was then carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended "due to a medical emergency."

UEFA said the teams were having an emergency meeting and more information would be provided at 7:45 p.m. local time. A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats and stay calm.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his Denmark teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

The game had been halted in the 43rd minute with the score 0-0.

Eriksen is one of Denmark's biggest stars and the incident brought an instant sense of shock to the Parken Stadium, where about 15,000 fans fell into hushed silence. Some supporters could be seen crying and hugging in the stands.

Finland fans started chanting the name of the Inter Milan midfielder.

