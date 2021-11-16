The largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere - Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) or The G - will host cricket's premier event in less than a year now. (More Cricket News)

MCG, which is the second largest cricket ground by capacity, will witness the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final under light on November 13.

The last time the MCG hosted a final it was on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2020 when Australia and India met in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The hosts Australia lifted their fifth T20 World Cup title in front of record 86,174 people.

Now it's time for Australia men's team, who will be the defending champions, going into the T20 World Cup 2022.

Congratulations @CricketAus See the world champs in action in the 2022 @T20WorldCup next year: https://t.co/iomFIyxzP0 pic.twitter.com/bBxlPo7V4G — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) November 15, 2021

The semifinals will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between October 16 and November 13 in 2022. It will see a total of 45 matches hosted across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 champions Australia and runners-up New Zealand along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa as the next highest ranked teams will gain direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The T20 World Cup 2022 will , however, start with Round 1 which comprises Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The four remaining spots will be filled via the ongoing qualification pathway, culminating in two global qualifying tournaments one to take place in Oman in February and the other in Zimbabwe in June-July.

"We are looking forward to seeing the return of ICC events to Australia and are delighted to announce the seven host cities for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Following the success of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 and a two year postponement, our sights are now firmly set on planning for the 2022 event in collaboration with the LOC," Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

"With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them."