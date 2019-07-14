ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma Wins 'Golden Bat' For Most Runs In The Tournament

Rohit Sharma has won the 'Golden Bat' award of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after the chasing pack of three English batsmen -- Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy -- and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson failed to overtake Indian vice-captain's grand total of 648.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage

In the New Zealand vs England final at Lord's in London on Sunday, Kiwi captain scored 30 off 53 balls to finished with the tournament with 578 runs.

The three England batsmen, who also had realistic chance to overtake Rohit as the tournament 's top scorer, failed to score big. Root scored a 30-ball seven, while Roy and Bairstow could manage scores of 17 off 20 and 36 off 55 respectively.

Also Read: Williamson Fails To Beat Rohit, But Creates All-Time Record

Root and Williamson needed to score 99 and 100 runs respectively to surpass Rohit's total.

Australian opener David Warner (647), Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (606) are second and third respectively, followed by Williamson, Root, Bairstow, Aussie captain Aaron Finch (507), Pakistan's Babar Azam (474), Roy and India captain Virat Kohli (442).

But the record for most runs scored in a single World Cup campaign still belongs to India’s Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 673 runs in 2003, followed by Australia’s Matthew Hayden, who had scored 659 runs in 2007.

Aussie pacer won the 'Golden Ball' for most wickets with 27 wickets, followed by England's Jofra Archer (20), Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (20), New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (19), India's Jasprit Bumrah (18), England's Mark Wood (18), New Zealand's Trent Boult (17), Pakistan duo Mohammad Amir (17) and Shaheen Afridi (16), and England's Chris Woakes (16).

Ferguson and Boult can still improve their totals, though.