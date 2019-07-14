New Zealand captain Kane Williamson could manage only 30 runs in the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final against England at Lord's, London on Sunday thus failing to overtake India vice-captain Rohit Sharma's tournament tally.

Williamson ended the tournament with 578 runs in nine innings, which is also one less than England batsman Joe Root's 549 (in 10 innings). Ahead of them in the race of 'Golden Bat' are Rohit (648 in nine innings), Aussie opener David Warner (647 runs in 10 innings) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (606 runs from eight innings).

But the imperious Kiwi skipper became the highest scoring captain in a single edition of World Cup, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007). Aussies Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007) and Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the other captains to cross 500 runs as captain in a single edition.

Williamson, 28, led from the front as New Zealand make back-to-back finals. The right-handed batsman scored 40 vs Bangladesh, 79 not out vs Afghanistan, 106 vs South Africa, 148 not out West Indies, 41 vs Pakistan, 40 vs Australia, 27 vs England, 67 vs India in the semi-final and 30 vs England today.

Earlier, after a delayed start, Williamson won the toss after opted to bat first as both New Zealand and England chase their maiden World Cup title.