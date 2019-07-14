ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Angry Fans Slam Umpires For Inconsistencies In Virat Kohli, Jason Roy LBW Decisions

﻿
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has witnessed poor decisions from the umpires, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy becoming victims of controversial decisions

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2019
Jason Roy was apparently out, LBW. But on-field umpire's not-out decision saved the England opener despite the ball clearly hitting the leg stump.
Courtesy: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-07-14T22:58:05+0530

Umpiring, or the lack of it, continues to hog the limelight as hosts England and last edition's runners-up New Zealand take on each other in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's in London on Sunday. And with that brought Virat Kohli's LBW decision during India's semi-final match into the focus.

Chasing New Zealand's 241/8, Jason Roy was apparently out, but umpire Marais Erasmus's on-field decision of not out saved the England opener. Trent Boult trapped Roy in front with the first ball of the innings, and the review returned with the ball hitting the leg stump. But it was given an umpire's call to the chagrin of Kiwis.

Roys saved. Screengrab.

And fans were quick to invoke Kohli's dismissal, which was also a very close call, with the tracker showing the ball only kissing the top of the bail. But the Indian skipper was given out as the on-field umpire had raised the finger.

Kohli's LBW out screengrab!

Celebrated journalist Rajdeep Sardesai pretty well summed it up with "fine margins of sport" tweet:

Former India player Mohammad Kaif also took to Twitter to share his disappointment:

Others also expressed their frustration:

The 2019 edition of cricket's mega event has witnessed poor decisions from the umpires. Roy himself became a victim of Kumar Dharmasena's poor call when he was given caught behind during England's semi-final against Australia.

Earlier, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was also given out in a controversial fashion.

READ MORE IN:
Virat Kohli Jason Roy Lord's London England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Sports

Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma Wins 'Golden Bat' For Most Runs In The Tournament
