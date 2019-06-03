﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, SA Vs BAN: Who Said What After Bangladesh Beat South Africa

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, SA Vs BAN: Who Said What After Bangladesh Beat South Africa

Bangladesh handed South Africa another defeat at the ICC Cricket World Cup, before Shakib Al Hasan insisted they have even loftier ambitions

Omnisport 03 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, SA Vs BAN: Who Said What After Bangladesh Beat South Africa
Bangladesh players celebrate as they walk off after beating South Africa by 21 runs in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval in London on June 2, 2019.
AP Photo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5, SA Vs BAN: Who Said What After Bangladesh Beat South Africa
outlookindia.com
2019-06-03T01:06:33+0530

Shakib Al Hasan insisted Bangladesh's job at the 2019 Cricket World Cup was "just started" by their impressive win over South Africa.

Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage

The Tigers broke their ODI total record with a superb innings of 330-6, before keeping the Proteas at bay in a 21-run victory at The Oval on Sunday.

Shakib starred with bat and ball, making 75 in a partnership of 142 with Mushfiqur Rahim (78), before taking his 250th ODI wicket.

Yet the 32-year-old is determined Bangladesh will continue to make an impact at this year's tournament.

"I think it'll be one of our top wins," Shakib said in the post-match news presentation.

"We have done some upsets at the World Cup, but this is a World Cup where we wanted to prove something. This is the way we wanted to start. It can't get better than that.

"Before we arrived in England, we had the belief. This is the start that we needed - we're lucky that we got this start - and now we need to keep this momentum.

"I think the dressing room will be happy but, at the same time, I think we know that the job is just started."

The day started badly for South Africa, failing to make inroads with the ball and seeing Lungi Ngidi suffer a hamstring injury.

And Faf du Plessis conceded he may have made the wrong decision by allowing Bangladesh to set a target first.

"Obviously today didn't go according to plan, starting the innings off with Lungi getting injured," he said.

"It was not ideal but, even with that happening, 330, I thought, was a little over par. Everyone chipped in with the bat but, overall, not a great performance from us.

"Looking back on it, no [South Africa would not bowl first]. I would probably change that. The thinking was, speaking to the local guys who have played here, there would be more pace and bounce on [the wicket].

"When you play against a subcontinent team, if they do get runs on the board then they can squeeze you. And that's what happened today. In hindsight, I'd probably change that decision."

READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Shakib Al Hasan Faf du Plessis Mushfiqur Rahim London ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup Bangladesh South Africa Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : French Open Day 8: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Ease Into Quarterfinals
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters