Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Happy Christmas 2021: David Warner Warms Up For Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test In Style

Australia cricketer David Warner with his wife and daughters were seen coming out of a store after buying Christmas essentials before the third Ashes 2021-22 Test match against England.

Happy Christmas 2021: David Warner Warms Up For Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test In Style
David Warner with his wife and daughters pose for a picture on Christmas Day ahead of the third Ashes 2021-22 Test. | Instagram (davidwarner31)

Trending

Happy Christmas 2021: David Warner Warms Up For Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test In Style
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T11:06:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 11:06 am

David Warner and his family were seen picking Christmas essentials on Wednesday to put in their hotel suite ahead of the Boxing Day Ashes Test against England. Warner, his wife Candice and their three daughters got snapped up as they come out of the store with David doing the heavy lifting. (More Cricket News)

The 35-year-old former Sunrisers Hyderabad star carried the Christmas tree in a long and narrow box while Candice followed his husband to the family’s hire car. His daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla looked very excited to get the tree set up and decorated.

Following their shopping, David posted a family picture on Instagram. While David was decked up in a long Santa Clause hat, Candice and his daughters wore fancy headbands and eye wears. He also retweeted a selfie collage on Twitter to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Australia head into the Boxing day Test at MCG with a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2021-22 series. Australia defeated England by nine wickets in Brisbane. The hosts then thumped England by 275 runs in the day-night pink-ball Test match in Adelaide.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is back for the third Test after the second Test match for coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person. Michael Neser, who made his Australia debut in Adelaide will make way for Cummins. Australia have also handed Scott Boland debut at the MCG.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau David Warner Melbourne Cricket Ashes Australia national cricket team Christmas Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

EXPLAINER | Guide To The Ashes, Test Cricket’s Biggest Stage

EXPLAINER | Guide To The Ashes, Test Cricket’s Biggest Stage

USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Cancels USA Vs Ireland First One-Dayer In Fort Lauderdale

Ashes 2021-22: England Make Four Changes For MCG Test, Australia Hand Scott Boland Debut

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Drop Points As FC Goa Register Back-to-back Draws

Harbhajan Singh To Join Politics? Says, He Needs To Think About Lot Of Factors

Sanat Seth, Former India Goalkeeper, Dies At 91

Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak And A Murder Story In Dangal Of A Year For Indian Wrestling

Burnley Vs Everton: English Premier League Match Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Saurashtra By Two Wickets To Enter Final

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Saurashtra By Two Wickets To Enter Final

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Hints India Will Play 5 Bowlers Against South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Hints India Will Play 5 Bowlers Against South Africa

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishi Dhawan Stars As Himachal Pradesh Beat Services In Semis

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishi Dhawan Stars As Himachal Pradesh Beat Services In Semis

Harbhajan Singh Retires: Statistical Highlights Of Turbanator's Cricket Career

Harbhajan Singh Retires: Statistical Highlights Of Turbanator's Cricket Career

Read More from Outlook

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha / Contrary to popular perception, the law has necessary checks and balances. And the Army needs it to be effective in conflict zones.

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Soumitra Bose / Vinesh Phogat's disappointment in Tokyo 2020 was offset by medals from Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia but two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar ended up in jail.

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

Chitra Ahanthem / The Northeastern state of Manipur has suffered for decades due to wanton use of military might under AFSPA that renders fundamental right of a citizen meaningless.

Advertisement