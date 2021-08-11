‘Ha, Ha, Ha,’ Cristano Ronaldo’s Laughs Off At Suggestions Of Joining Lionel Messi In France

August 11, 2021
Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal on Tuesday

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:48 am
Lionel Messi joined French club Paris Saint-Germain in a two-year deal.
2021-08-11T10:48:26+05:30

Even as Paris Saint-Germain managed to land their biggest football star – Lionel Messi- in a surprise 2-year deal any chance of Cristiano Ronaldo also moving to France has been ruled out by the Juventus star. (More Football News)

In fact Ronaldo, whose rivalry with Messi is well known, had a brutal reaction to Argentinian football star’s move to PSG.

Messi, who made a tearful exit from Barcelona after the contract negotiations broke down, flew to Paris and signed a deal with French club PSG for reportedly 35 million Euros.

The Portugal footballer laughed off the suggestions of him moving to France. Ronaldo’s former international teammate Jose Fonte, who plays for Ligue 1 defending champions Lille, asked Ronaldo to move to France.

Narrating the incident to a website, Fonte said he sent Ronaldo a message to come and join him at Lille which won the Ligue 1 title last year.

“It’s exciting. I texted Cristiano to come to Lille every day. He’s only replied ‘ha ha ha’,” Fonte said.

PSG have managed to land big stars in the transfer market this season. Apart from Messi, PSG have aquired the services of Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnaruma and Sergio Ramos.

