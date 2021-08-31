Google Doodle Celebrates Tokyo 2020 Paralympics In Style

Trust Google, the search engine giant, to find a unique way to celebrate Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. (Day 7 Blog | News)

Much like Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Google Doodle has been in forefront in celebrating Tokyo Paralympics too.

Google Doodle is celebrating Day 7 of the Paralympics with a series of games on an animated Champion Island. Today the special game is climbing. Since the Paralympics started, Google Doodle has published several animated games including archery, tennis, swimming, and marathon.

Paralympics started on August 24 and will end on September 5.

The games have been designed by a Tokyo-based animation studio called STUDIO4°C, which also designed games for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The games are same as that launched for Olympics but with minor upgrades and few changes to make things interesting for fans.

“Lookout for bonus levels and brand new side quests! If you’re one of the chosen few who manages to collect every scroll, you can even see what’s next for our favourite feline,” the Google Doodle says about the games.

Google Doodle is also allowing you to check your scores on the real-time team leaderboard. “Check the real-time team leaderboard standings, and watch the action unfold in the Doodle Champion Island Games,” Google adds.

