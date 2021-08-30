Live, India At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: IND Aim To Add To Record Haul

After a blockbuster Monday, India will eye for more medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Having already produced its best at the Games with seven medals, India can realistically add five more on Tuesday with the likes of high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu and shooter Manish Narwal featuring on yet another hectic day's action. Action will start early with shooters and archers in the qualification rounds, with the medal rounds following shortly. In the evening, Mariyappan will lead a very strong, three-man Indian team in the men's high jump-T63 final. It will be followed by women's 100-T13 with Simran Sharma in action. Follow live updates and results here:

Here's the complete schedule (all times IST)

(6.00 AM) Shooting: Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rubina Francis

(6.56 AM) Athletics: Women's Shot Put F34 Final: Bhagyashri Jadhav

(7:08 AM) Athletics: Women's 100m T13 - Round 1, Heat 1 - Simran Sharma

(7:12 AM) Archery: Men's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination - Rakesh Kumar

(8:00 AM) Table Tennis: Women's Doubles - Class 4-5 Classification - Bhavinaben Patel and Sonam Patel

(8:30 AM) Shooting: P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final

(8:30 AM) Shooting: P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana and Deepender Singh

(8:34 AM) Archery: Men's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals

(9:25 AM) Archery: Men's Individual Compound Open Semifinals

(9:48 AM) Archery: Men's Individual Compound Open Bronze Medal match

(10:05 AM) Archery: Men's Individual Compound Open Gold Medal match

(11:00 AM) Shooting: P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final



(3:55 PM) Athletics: Men' High Jump T63 Final - Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati

(4:40 PM) Athletics: Women's 100m T13 final

