FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Live Streaming: All Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo As Portugal Chase Qatar Ticket

Belgium and France became the latest teams to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 after victories in their European Qualifiers group matches. Germany became the first team to book a ticket for the Qatar tournament, with another former champions France joining Hansi Flick's men. (More Football News)

As the European Qualifiers enter the business end, here's a look at what's happening in European Qualifiers on Sunday (November 14) and Monday (November 15).

Key Results: Group A - Serbia scripted a stunning 2-1 win over Portugal, their first, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring a stoppage-time winner in Lisbon. Renato Sanches opened the scoring with a second-minute strike, but Dusan Tadic found the equaliser in the 33rd even. It was a quiet night for Ronaldo. The result means that Serbia confirmed the Qatar ticket, while Portugal are in the play-offs. Group B - Spain beat spirited Moldova thanks to an Alvaro Morata (80th minute) goal to qualify for the World Cup. Sweden finished second in the group and they are also in the play-offs. Updated to reflect the results.

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to broadcast 2022 FIFA World Cup, European qualification matches in India. And select matches will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX and their respective HD TV channels.

Live streaming of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, European qualifiers will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

GROUP A

Standings - Portugal (P - 7, Pts - 17), Serbia (7, 17), Luxembourg (7, 9), Republic of Ireland (7, 6), Azerbaijan (8, 1)

Fixtures: Portugal vs Serbia, Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland. Both the matches start 1:15 AM IST (Monday, November 15).

Cristiano Ronaldo's chance to play at possibly his last World Cup could hinge on the result of Portugal's winner-take-all clash against Serbia. The two teams are tied on points atop Group A before they meet in Lisbon and can't be caught by others.

Portugal have the better goal difference. Serbia rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Portugal in March. Ireland visit Luxembourg with both already eliminated.

Only the group winners automatically qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The second-place finishers face a playoff with the nine other runners-up and two group winners from the UEFA Nations League to decide the final three European spots.

GROUP B

Standings - Spain (7, 16), Sweden (7, 15), Greece (7, 9), Georgia (8, 7), Kosovo (7, 4)

Fixtures: Spain vs Sweden, Greece vs Kosovo. Both the matches start 1:15 AM IST (Monday, November 15)

Spain host Sweden with only one point separating the two teams in their final qualifying game and a direct World Cup berth up for grabs. Spain can settle for a draw in Seville, while Sweden need a victory to avoid the playoffs.

Sweden coach Jan Andersson has not said if Zlatan Ibrahimovic will feature after the 40-year-old star played 90-plus minutes in Thursday's shock 2-0 loss at Georgia that cost Sweden the group lead. Spain should have midfielder Sergio Busquets back in their starting lineup.

A crowd of 50,000 is expected at La Cartuja Stadium. Greece host Kosovo with both already eliminated.

GROUP H

Standings - Russia (9, 22), Croatia (9, 20), Slovakia (9, 11), Slovenia (9, 11), Malta (9, 5), Cyprus (9, 5)

Fixtures: Croatia vs Russia, Slovenia vs Cyprus, Malta vs Slovakia. All three matches start 7:30 PM IST (Sunday, November 14).

Host Croatia face Group H leader Russia in a key game. Russia have 22 points, two more than Croatia with one game left. The other four teams in the group can't advance. Malta (5 points) host Slovakia (11), and Cyprus (5) travel to Slovenia (11).

GROUP J

Standings - Germany (9, 24 – qualified), North Macedonia (9, 15), Romania (9, 14), Armenia (9, 12), Iceland (9, 9), Liechtenstein (9, 1)

Fixtures: North Macedonia vs Iceland, Armenia vs Germany, Liechtenstein vs Romania. All three matches start 10:30 PM IST. (Sunday, November 14).

Germany have already easily won the group and play at Armenia. North Macedonia are second and chasing a place in the playoffs to move closer to their first World Cup appearance. They host Iceland. Liechtenstein host third-place Romania, who are one point behind North Macedonia. Armenia can also make the playoffs.