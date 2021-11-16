Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Lionel Messi To Play In Argentina Vs Brazil Match

Lionel Messi played only 15 minutes in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Friday. Messi also missed two Paris Saint-Germain matches because of a knee injury.

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up on the sidelines during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match between Argentina and Uruguay in Montevideo on November 12. | AP Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T09:30:39+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 9:30 am

Lionel Messi will play for Argentina when his team face Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Monday said that Messi, who has been bothered by a knee injury, will play in San Juan in a match that could earn the team a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi played only 15 minutes in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday. He also missed two Paris Saint-Germain matches because of the injury.

“A few days ago he was physically fit and at the end we decided that the best would be for him to play for a few minutes so he starts getting that good feeling,” Scaloni said.

“For tomorrow (Tuesday), it is confirmed that he will play. We hope he finds himself in a good place.”

The Argentines, second-placed in the 10-team South American standings behind Brazil, can qualify with a victory. Brazil have already claimed one of the four automatic qualifying spots from the region.

Brazil have not won in Argentina since 2009.

Lionel Scaloni’s main doubt for the match is in the midfield. Leonardo Paredes is recovering from an injury and could once again be replaced by Guido Rodríguez.

Brazil will be missing the suspended Casemiro, who could be replaced by Fabinho. Brazil coach Tite also expects to test out other players after the 1-0 win over Colombia, possibly using Matheus Cunha up front instead of Gabriel Jesus.

In September, the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier between the teams was suspended after seven minutes of play because of COVID-19 protocols. FIFA has not yet announced what it will do with that match.

“I regret that match did not take place,” Tite said Monday. “(Tuesday) is a World Cup match for us, like the Colombia match was. Everything else will be secondary due to the greatness of this encounter.”

Tite said he would continue testing different players when World Cup qualifying resumes next year.

Lionel Messi Buenos Aires Football Sports Football: FIFA World Cup Argentina Argentina national football team Brazil Brazil national football team Sports
