Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy, Portugal In Same European Playoffs Bracket

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — losing in the playoffs to Sweden — and now will likely have to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to avoid missing the tournament for a second straight time.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy, Portugal In Same European Playoffs Bracket
Portugal have always qualified during Cristiano Ronaldo's career. He first played at the 2006 World Cup. | AP Photo

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy, Portugal In Same European Playoffs Bracket
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T23:22:28+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 11:22 pm

European champion Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket, meaning at least one of them will miss next year's tournament in Qatar. (More Football News)

Italy will face North Macedonia at home in a playoff semifinal next March, and the winner will play away at either Portugal or Turkey for a spot in the World Cup.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — losing in the playoffs to Sweden — and now will likely have to beat Ronaldo and Portugal to avoid missing the tournament for a second straight time.

READ: Which National Teams Have Booked Their Tickets To Qatar

Portugal has always qualified during Ronaldo's career. He first played at the 2006 World Cup.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Also in the 12-team draw, Scotland will face Ukraine at home, and the winner will play at Wales or Austria in the final of their bracket.

Russia will host Poland for the right to face Sweden or the Czech Republic in their bracket final. Russia or Poland will host the final.

The six playoff semifinals will be played as single-leg elimination games March 24. The three finals are played five days later.

The three winners will complete Europe's entry of 13 nations in the 32-team lineup in Qatar.

FIFA will make the tournament draw on April 1 in Doha.

The playoffs feature the 10 teams who finished second in their qualifying groups along with two teams — Austria and the Czechs — who won Nations League groups last year.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo Football Italy national football team Portugal national football team World Cup qualifiers Qatar World Cup 2022 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan

ISL 2021-22: Nerijus Valskis Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat FC Goa 3-1

ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Where To Watch Kolkata Derby, Squads, Records

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Virat Kohli’s Return In 2nd Test

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup In South Africa: New COVID-19 Strain Upsets India's Travel Plans

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Debutant Shreyas Iyer Eyes Unique Feat In Kanpur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Vs Pakistan On December 17 - Full Schedule

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Vs Pakistan On December 17 - Full Schedule

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

ISL 2021-22, Kolkata Derby: Underdogs East Bengal Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Vasco

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Former Brazilian Olympic Committee Boss, Sentenced To Jail

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

Peng Shuai Saga: Beijing's Grip On Power And Stifling Of China's #MeToo Movement

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Pragmatic Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Pragmatic Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer scored a century on debut in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns for the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement