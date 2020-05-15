May 15, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  FIFA Postpone The Best Awards Ceremony Scheduled For Milan In September

FIFA Postpone The Best Awards Ceremony Scheduled For Milan In September

It is unclear if or when the ceremony will be rearranged, with a FIFA spokesperson saying that "the consequences and different alternatives are being considered"

Agencies 15 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
FIFA Postpone The Best Awards Ceremony Scheduled For Milan In September
Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe won the best male and female prizes last year.
File Photo
FIFA Postpone The Best Awards Ceremony Scheduled For Milan In September
outlookindia.com
2020-05-15T22:38:09+0530

FIFA's The Best awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Milan on September 21, has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis, world football's governing body confirmed on Friday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

It is unclear if or when the ceremony will be rearranged, with a FIFA spokesperson saying that "the consequences and different alternatives are being considered".

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe won the best male and female prizes last year. The duo also took the honours at the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Milan and the Lombardy region have been the epicentre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak, one of the worst in Europe in terms of deaths and infections.

(AFP)

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: Premier League On Course For June Restart, UK Culture Secretary Suggests

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Lionel Messi Milan Football FIFA Football Awards Coronavirus COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos