Euro 2020, Semi-final 1: Italy Beat Spain On Penalties - Statistical Highlights

Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick on Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final. The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

Italy Profile | Football News

The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.

Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.

Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark.

Check statistical highlights of the match

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Italy have now reached their 10th major tournament final (World Cup/Euros), progressing to the final of the European Championships for the fourth time (also 6 World Cup finals). Indeed, only Germany (14) have participated in more major tournament finals amongst European nations than Italy (incl. Euro 2020).

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Spain have failed to progress from a semi-final at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) for the first time in their history, having reached the final from each of their previous five semi-final appearances.

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ This was the 10th occasion both Spain and Italy have competed in a penalty shootout at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros), more than any other European nations. Tonight, was the second time the two sides have faced off in a shootout at a major tournament (Spain won in 2008), with each side now picking up a victory apiece.

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Italy versus Spain (10) became the most played fixture amongst European nations in major tournament history (Euro/World Cups).

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ This was the ninth time Italy have gone to extra time at the EURO's, more than any other team, while Spain equalled the record for extra time appearances at a single edition of the competition (3 - level with Portugal in 2016).

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Italy have scored 12 goals at Euro 2020, their joint-highest total at a major tournament (World Cups/Euros) alongside World Cup 2006, World Cup 1982, and World Cup 1934. Indeed, Spain have scored 13 goals at Euro 2020, their best goal return at a single edition of the European Championships.

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Italy became just the second side in European Championship history to have as many as five different players score 2+ goals at a single edition of the competition (Chiesa, Pessina, Insigne, Immobile & Locatelli), after France in 2000.

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Alvaro Morata has scored more goals at the European Championships than any other Spain player (6), overtaking Fernando Torres' five goals. In fact, Morata became the first ever Spanish player to score for club and country at Wembley Stadium.

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Federico Chiesa has scored twice in his last three games for Italy, more than in his first 28 appearances for the Azzurri combined (1).

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Leonardo Bonucci made his 17th appearance for Italy at the European Championships, the joint-most for the Azzurri alongside Gianluigi Buffon, while Jordi Alba became Spain’s joint-record appearance holder at the Euros alongside Cesc Fábregas and Andrés Iniesta (16).

âÂÂÂÂÂÂ Spain’s Pedri became the first European player in major tournament history (World Cup/EUROs) to start as many as six such matches at the age of 18 or below.

Stats provided by Stats Perform

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine