Euro 2020: Italy Beat Spain On Penalties To Enter Final

July 07, 2021
Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark

Agencies 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:23 am
Italy players celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match against Spain at Wembley stadium in London, England, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick on Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.

Italy Profile | Football News

The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.

Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.

Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark. (AP)

