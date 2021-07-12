July 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Euro 2020, Final: British PM Boris Johnson Slams 'Appalling' Racism Directed At England Players

Euro 2020, Final: British PM Boris Johnson Slams 'Appalling' Racism Directed At England Players

Marcus Rashford's penalty hit the post and spots kicks from Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were saved by Italy's goalkeeper

Agencies 12 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:08 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Euro 2020, Final: British PM Boris Johnson Slams 'Appalling' Racism Directed At England Players
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves from the tribune beside his wife Carrie prior the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool
Euro 2020, Final: British PM Boris Johnson Slams 'Appalling' Racism Directed At England Players
outlookindia.com
2021-07-12T17:08:11+05:30

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the racist abuse directed at three Black England players who missed their penalties in the team's shootout loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship. (More Football News)

Johnson tweeted that “those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."

Marcus Rashford's penalty hit the post and spots kicks from Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were saved by Italy's goalkeeper on Sunday night. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after a match that ended 1-1 after extra time.

The 19-year-old Saka missed the decisive penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first major international soccer trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

All three players immediately started receiving racist abuse on social media.

England's Football Association issued a statement saying it was “appalled” by the “disgusting behavior.”

London police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse, adding it will be investigating the “offensive and racist” social media posts.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on social media companies to do more to hold offenders to account.

“There is absolutely no place for racism in football or anywhere else," he wrote in a Twitter post.

"Those responsible for the disgusting online abuse we have seen must be held accountable - and social media companies need to act immediately to remove and prevent this hate.”

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

National Sports Awards Selection Process To Be Delayed To Include Tokyo Olympics Medallists

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Boris Johnson Football EURO 2020 Football UEFA European Championship Italy national football team England national football team Racism Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos