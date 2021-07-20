July 20, 2021
England Vs Pakistan, 2rd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: PAK Opt To Bat First, Eoin Morgan Back For ENG

Check live cricket scores and updates of the series deciding 3rd T20I between England and Pakistan in Old Trafford, Manchester, here

20 July 2021
Both England and Pakistan go in the third T20I tied at 1-1. After being hammered in the ODIs, Pakistan have a chance of winning the series. Babar Azam led Pakistan to a 31-run win in the first T20 only for England to hit back and win the second T20 by 45 runs and set up a series finale in Old Trafford, Manchester. England enjoy a good record against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. England have won 13 times, while Pakistan has six wins. Eoin Morgan, who was rested for the 2nd T20, is likely to be back and England would like to win here so to cap a successful white-ball summer wherein they blanked Sri Lanka 3-0. England’s next engagement will be against India in Tests. Check live cricket scores and updates of the series deciding 3rd  T20I between England and Pakistan in Old Trafford, Manchester, here

10:45 PM IST:  Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first.

TEAMS:

England Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi

 

