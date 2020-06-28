Pakistan national cricket team left for England on Sunday with 20 players and 11 support staff. They are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure environment and the dates for the tour will be announced in due course.

Upon arrival in Manchester, the squad will be transported to Worcestershire where they will undergo testing. The visitors will then be isolated for 14 days, during which they will be allowed to train.

The side will move to Derbyshire on July 13 to prepare for their three-test and three T20 international series against the home side in August-September.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially planned to send a squad of 29 players, but 10 players tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

On Saturday, PCB revealed that six out of the 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers returned negative when they were tested the second time. They are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.

But PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the six players who have now tested negative will undergo a third round of testing at some stage next week and if they return negative, then travel arrangements will be made to send them to England.

The list of the players who were leaving on Sunday: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah.

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan's white-ball team said: "On our way to another historic Pakistan tour to England. Its always great to play in England and I look forward to getting on this journey with our talented bunch of players. Fans, as always we would be in need of your prayers, love, and unconditional support. #PAKvENG #RiseAndRise."