Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  El Clasico Postponed! Barcelona, Real Madrid To Decide New Date

El Clasico Postponed! Barcelona, Real Madrid To Decide New Date

A rally in Barcelona has been called by pro-independence politicians for October 26, the day Barca were due to host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico

Omnisport 18 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
El Clasico Postponed! Barcelona, Real Madrid To Decide New Date
RFEF will assume responsibility for rescheduling the fixture if an agreement is not reached before the deadline.
El Clasico Postponed! Barcelona, Real Madrid To Decide New Date
outlookindia.com
2019-10-18T15:56:54+0530

The first Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid, originally scheduled for October 26, has been postponed amid political unrest in Catalonia, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

Violent scenes broke out in Barcelona after nine Catalan political leaders received long prison sentences for their roles in the region's 2017 referendum and subsequent unilateral declaration of independence.

A rally in Barcelona has been called by pro-independence politicians for October 26, the day Barca were due to host bitter rivals Madrid.

RFEF's Competition Committee assessed the situation in a meeting on Thursday and resolved to delay La Liga's showpiece fixture.

The clubs have now been given until the 10:00am local time on Monday, October 21 to come to a consensus on a suitable date for the match to be held.

RFEF will assume responsibility for rescheduling the fixture if an agreement is not reached before the deadline.

Omnisport understands LaLiga had proposed the possibility of moving the game to Madrid's home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu, but the committee ruled a reversal of the fixture order was prohibited by competition regulations.

Speaking before the announcement of the postponement, RFEF president Luis Rubiales said the Spanish government had not attempted to intervene in the decision-making process.

"Regarding the government, what I can say is that this is a matter of football, and it is the competition committee which has to decide," Rubiales said.

"So, the government hasn't contacted us or asked for one thing or another."

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Barcelona El Clasico Football FC Barcelona Real Madrid La Liga Sports
Next Story : Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Ranchi: Where To See Live Cricket
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement