Dutee Chand, considered the fastest Indian woman right now, recently asked those in same-sex relationships to be courageous and stand firm. But little did she know that she would end up revealing her elder sister, Saraswati's relationship with a girl. (More Sports News)

Making the startling revelation, Chand blamed Saraswati for "self-interests" and trying to "tarnish" her image.

"I have been in a relationship with my soul mate for quite some time, but I did not open up until my elder sister revealed it to everyone for her self-interests and to tarnish my image. But as I have always said that I do not have any guilt or regret of being in such a relationship and all of my family members except Saraswati are supporting me," the 24-year-old told OdishaTV.

The two-time Asian Games silver medallist, also claimed that her sister "is always trying to insult and harass" her on various platforms. "Now I have found why she is yet to settle with a life partner and the reason is that she is in a relationship with a girl, who has been staying in our house for training for last two years," Chand alleged.

Unapologetic about her same-sex relationship, Chand conceded that her revelation of being in a same-sex relationship led to people looking at her "differently" but insisted that it doesn't bother her one bit.

But after facing the wrath of her family members, Chand probably felt it right to come out with her own claim, even if reads like a sibling fight.

"Like the pot calling the kettle black, she was once protesting my relationship but now I see that she is herself doing the same thing. I don't protest against her status because it is her personal life and she can live it the way she wants but why is she protesting against my decision. I worked hard to make my family proud and get us all comforts in life, but why I am not allowed entry to the very house that I built?" Chand added.

In her defence, Saraswati said that she would clarify the matter later, but said that there is no truth in her charges.

"She is my younger sister, so I don't give much importance to her accusations," Saraswati said.

Earlier this month, Chand said that ""For all who are in love but afraid of the world you must show courage because the world has always taken time to accept all good things... So please do not be afraid because it is your life and your happiness."

She is a national record holder in women's 100m with a time of 11.26 seconds. She also won a silver each in 100m and 200m in the 2018 Asian Games.