David Alaba Honoured To Take Over Sergio Ramos' Jersey At Real Madrid

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba said Wednesday it will be an “honor” to wear Sergio Ramos' No. 4 jersey at the Spanish club. (More Football News)
Alaba was officially introduced by Madrid after reaching an agreement with the club in May.
“(Ramos has) been here for a decade and became a leader wearing this number," Alaba said.
ðð Putting on his new shirt for the first time!— Real Madrid C.F. ð¬ð§ðºð¸ (@realmadriden) July 21, 2021
ð Get your @David_Alaba 4ï¸â£ shirt: https://t.co/9taNHGfH6r#WelcomeAlaba | #ThisIsGrandeza | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/Q4tPi6WMyG
“That's a big motivation for me and I want to represent it and honor it. I've said that on a few occasions. But I want to repeat that I am not here to compare myself with others. I want to show my strengths and continue to be David Alaba.”
Ramos bid farewell to Madrid last month after spending 16 years at the club. He said he wanted to stay but the club preferred not to renew his contract. He will be playing with Paris Saint-Germain.
Alaba joined Madrid from Bayern Munich, where he played 431 games in 13 years.
(AP)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely