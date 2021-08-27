Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms He Wants To Leave Juventus

August 27, 2021
Ronaldo's departure has been rumored for months, with PSG — and a dream team of him and Lionel Messi — or Manchester City the likeliest destinations

Associated Press (AP) 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:58 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result of his decision to leave Juventus.
 Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave. (More Football News)

 “Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday.

Allegri said Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result.

The Portugal great's departure has been rumored for months, with Paris Saint-Germain — and a dream team of him and Lionel Messi — or Manchester City the likeliest destinations.

City are reportedly considering an option to buy the star Portugal forward.

Juventus met with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, on Thursday. The talks lasted about an hour and a half but little reportedly came out of them. The 36-year-old Ronaldo has only one year left on his contract, and with no apparent offer on the table, Juventus is eager to settle the matter one way or another.

